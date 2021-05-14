Dyno Don - The Cars and Career of Dyno Don Nicholson (Doug Boyce)

  Dyno Don - The Cars and Career of Dyno Don Nicholson (Doug Boyce)
Description

If you are a fan of a certain era of racing, a Ford fan, or certainly a Dyno Don fan, this book will be a welcome addition to your library. Follow his Hall of Fame career on the match race circuit.

Many fans of drag racing consider the most interesting era to be from the 1950s through the 1970s, the years when the sport really took off. During that period, so much changed from a speed and technology standpoint that people often refer to this time as the golden age of drag racing.

Drivers often became associated with a particular manufacturer, such as Chevy, Ford, or Chrysler through sponsorship, factory team rides, or sometimes simply their own preference. The more successful drivers became household names in the drag racing community. Chevy had Grumpy Jenkins, Pontiac had Arnie “the Farmer” Beswick, Mopar had Sox & Martin and Dandy Dick Landy, and Ford’s most successful driver of the era was the legendary “Dyno Don” Nicholson.

Nicholson’s first wins on a national level were actually in the early 1960s in Chevrolet products. He became extremely successful on the match-race circuit. Then, in 1964, he switched over to Mercury with the new Comet after General Motors enacted a factory ban on racing activities. He won 90 percent of his match races that year. He stuck with Ford and Mercury products and won throughout the 1960s and 1970s, even after Ford also pulled the plug on factory team sponsorship. He made it to the final rounds in nearly 50 national events during that period, in addition to winning championships, awards, and match races along the way. If you are a fan of a certain era of racing, a Ford fan, or certainly a “Dyno Don” fan, this book will be a welcome addition to your library

