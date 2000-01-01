Toggle menu
Home
Cars By Make D to L - Books
Ferrari
Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine (Hardcover by Brock Yates)
Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine (Hardcover by Brock Yates)
SKU:
9780385269575
UPC:
9780385269575
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$95.00
Current Stock:
1
Description
Description
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
Related Products
Related Products
Out of stock
Automobilia
Enzo Ferrari Supercar (Automobilia)
$129.95
Authors: Bruno Alfieri, Maria Grazia Gargioni, Lorenzo Ramaciotti and Vittorio Sabadin, Harcover, 47 Pages, ISBN: 9788879601436, 1st Edition, 2003 - Italian - English - French Text The latest...
$129.95
Out of stock
Out of stock
Doubleday
Enzo Ferrari - The Man, the Cars, the Races
$195.00
Author: Brock Yates, Hardbound, 465 Pages, ISBN: 9780385263191, First Edition, June 1991 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION** When Enzo Ferrari died in 1988, the world lost the last...
$195.00
Out of stock
Add to Cart
Enzo Ferrari: 50 Years of Motoring by Piero Casucci (hardcover) - 1 Jul 1982
$79.95
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$79.95
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Ferrari, the Man, the Machines (1 May 1982 by Stan Grayson Hardcover)
$150.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$150.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Ferrari 815 The Genesis Of Ferrari (by Franco Varisco, Hardcover)
$150.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$150.00
Add to Cart
