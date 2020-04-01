EVO Aston Martin Behind the Wheel of a Motoring Icon (evo Magazine)

ISBN: 9781784722692 Publication date: 07 Sep 2017Page count: 224Imprint: Mitchell Beazley

A celebration of Aston Martin's iconic cars, from the early models via the legendary James Bond cars, to the very latest machines.

A celebration of Aston Martin's iconic cars, from the early models via the legendary James Bond cars, to the very latest machines.

A STUNNING CELEBRATION OF ASTON MARTIN'S ICONIC CARS, FROM THE EARLY MODELS AND LEGENDARY JAMES BOND CARS, TO THE VERY LATEST MACHINES - WITH INCREDIBLE PHOTOGRAPHY THROUGHOUT.

The experts at evo magazine look back at Aston Martin's glorious history, with first-hand, behind-the-wheel reports, technical information and performance stats.

From the earliest surviving models to the latest machines, the greatest Astons of all time are tried and tested, accompanied by jaw-dropping photography from the world-renowned evo photographers.

Special features explore the stories behind the famous James Bond cars, from Goldfinger DB5 to Spectre DB10, as well as the story of Aston on track, from early racing prototypes to Le Mans glory.

An in-depth study of a motoring icon, evo: Aston Martin is a roll call of motoring excellence and a must-have for all petrolheads.

Biographical Notes

evo magazine was formed in 1998 and is devoted to the thrill of driving. From hatchbacks to hypercars, evo puts readers across the world behind the wheel with award-winning first-hand reports and exclusive photography of the latest automotive creations.