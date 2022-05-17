Description
The British Grand Prix is the oldest race on the Formula 1 calendar, having entertained race fans for over seventy years - and from Kent to Liverpool, the Mirrorpix photographers have been there every step of the way. The F1 World Championship at the British Grand Prix is a race through the highest and lowest moments of a sport that has given us Stirling Moss, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.
F1 World Championship at the British Grand Prix - 70 Years in Photographs
English
Paperback
2020
96
Mirrorpix