Factory-Original MG T Series - The originality guide to MG, TA, TB, TC, TD & TF including special bodies

Description

Hardcover book, published in 2020, ISBN: 9781906133801, 160 pages

Here is a new edition of Clausager's classic book Original MG T Series, first published in 1989 and never out of print since. For this edition fresh in-depth photography of all models from TA of 1936 to TF of 1954 has been commissioned, the text has been thoroughly overhauled to incorporate new knowledge, and chapters have been added on pre-T Series MG Midgets and on coachbuilt and special-bodied cars. The MG T Series, and in particular the TC model of 1945-49, represent the treasured archetype of the British sports car - instantly recognisable and as popular today as they have consistently been throughout the decades.

