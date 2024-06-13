Fast, Faster, Fastest - The Bill Sadler Story

This biography of Bill Sadler tells the story of an innovator who set the racing world astir with race cars of his own invention.

Progressing from a Hillman Minx convertible to one of the fastest race cars ever, to a Piranha ground attack aircraft, Bill Sadler has worked and raced throughout the US and in Area 51, a top-secret USAF facility in Nevada.

Sadler laid out the design of his first car in chalk on the floor of his shop in Hamilton, Ontario. He progressed to creating race cars, including the revolutionary Formula Libre, with its Chevrolet V-8 engine behind the driver and an open-wheeled set up, that appalled the owners of Listers, Scarabs and other racing specials. His fertile mind produced the Sadler Mark V, this time with major sponsorship from Comstock Engineering Inc.

After leaving racing in September 1961, Bill returned to school and graduated from MIT with a degree in Electronic Engineering. He worked in Area 51 on advanced secret projects and later built various prototype aircraft.

Bill returned to vintage racing in 2000 with his Sadler Mark III and later his own Sadler Formula Junior.

Written with the full cooperation of Bill Sadler before he passed away in early 2022, this book contains never-before-seen photographs and rarely heard stories from a man whose talent, like an iceberg, lay nine tenths below the surface.