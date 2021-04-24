Ferrari 250 GTO : L'empreinte d'une légende 1962-1964 (English / French Text by William Huon)

Hardcover book in slipcase, Published in 2020, 240 pages, text: English / French

The Ferrari 250 GTOs have now become legends. But what were they in their era ? Finding out is the aim of this book illustrated by Bernard Cahier's best photographs. It opens a window on a past long gone and helps us to relive in full detail the events that these cars dominated : the Sebring 12 Hours, the Targa Florio, the Nürburgring 1000 km, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Tour de France Automobile. The 36 GTOs described in these pages chassis by chassis left the most profound traces on these races as well as on so many others. Thirty-six plus three additional cars to leave nothing out, to grow the emotions and perpetuate the legend !