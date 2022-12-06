Delius Klasing

Ferrari 288 GTO

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783667125194
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
3.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$300.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Delve into a piece of automobile history and experience one of the rarest Ferrari models!
- Premium-quality box with illustrated book and factbook – the ideal gift for car lovers and Ferrari fans
- Includes the full development history and all technical data of the Ferrari 288 GTO
- Over 200 photos of the Ferrari: All designs, years and special models spectacularly staged by Stefan Bogner
- Expert texts by brand expert Jürgen Lewandowski
 
The quality of some sports cars can be deduced from their famous owners. With the Ferrari 288 GTO there are even three Formula 1 drivers among them: Michele Alboreto, Keke Rosberg and Niki Lauda. Sheer coincidence? Unlikely.
 
In this fine box motorsport photographer Stefan Bogner captures the classy design vocabulary of the 288 GTO and presents some of the rare originals in a large-format illustrated book. The extra factbook with texts by brand expert Jürgen Lewandowski has all the well- known and lesser-known information on the rare Ferrari classic.
 
When in 1984 Ferrari presented the GTO, its racing look and forceful performance data attracted numerous customers. But just 272 of the Italian sports car were built within two years. The last one was handed over personally by Enzo Ferrari to Niki Lauda. In spite of all that the 288 GTO was never used as a racing car, although its tubular steel frame, the longitudinally mounted twin turbo V8 and 400 PS made it competitive. Even today it achieves top prices at auctions.
 
Text in English and German.
View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Ferrari 288 GTO
Language:
English, German
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
288
Author:
Stefan Bogner
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Ferrari 250 GTO The History Of A Legend Ferrari 250 GTO The History Of A Legend

Ferrari 250 GTO The History Of A Legend

Haynes

$295.00
By: Anthony Pritchard . Book Description The Ferrari 250 GTO is one of the most charismatic cars ever produced. Designed purely for racing success, the 250 GTO dominated the Grand Touring category of...
Out of stock
The Book of the Ferrari 288 GTO The Book of the Ferrari 288 GTO Back Cover

The Book of the Ferrari 288 GTO

Veloce Publishing

$129.95
Author: Joe Sackey, ISBN: 9781845842734, 272 pages, published in 2013 Covers the background, conception, design, production and aftermath of the iconic Ferrari 288 GTO, including the prototypes,...
Ferrari GTO (Automobilia) (9788885058644)
Add to Cart

Ferrari GTO (Automobilia)

Automobilia

$195.00
Author: Paolo Murani, Steefano Pasini and Luigi Orsini, Hardbound, 84 Pages, ISBN: 9788885058644, 1st Edition, 1985 - Italian - English -French Text - Second-Hand book in good order !