Ferrari - The Golden Years - Enlarged edition (Leonardo Acerbi)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788879117340
UPC:
9788879117340
MPN:
9788879117340
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
3.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$250.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Hardcover book, published in 2020, 400 pages, ISBN: 9788879117340, Italian / English text

Ferrari's sporting history, from the origins to 1988, the year of Enzo Ferrari's death, narrated in 400 pages and more than 700 photos, most of which previously unpublished and drawn from the publisher's own archive. More than a book, this is a unique and prestigious document that reviews year by year, from 1947 to 1988, the true sporting epic of Ferrari's Ferrari. Page by page, we find champions of the calibre of Tazio Nuvolari, Alberto Ascari, John Surtees, Niki Lauda, Gilles Villeneuve and many others, who in Formula 1 and elsewhere won world titles at the wheel of unforgettable cars such as the 500 F2, the 158 F1, the Testa Rossa, the 250 GTO, the 330 P4 and the successful 312 T family, from the 1950s through to the late 1980s. This new enlarged edition includes not only champion drivers, but also the men and the mechanics who lived in close contact with the "Drake". They are described in specific text boxes: from Romolo Tavoni to Mauro Forghieri, from Franco Gozzi to Marco Piccinini, from Ermanno Cuoghi to Giulio Borsari. All accompanied by contextual texts by Leonardo Acerbi, a Ferrari historian of great experience. The book contains a unique collection of images, many in black and white but also a series of very rare colour shots, the majority by Franco Villani, a great reporter long associated with the Prancing Horse. An album allowing us to relive one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Lotus Elan A Restoration Guide

Lotus Elan A Restoration Guide (New Enlarged Edition)

Brooklands Books

$59.95
By: Gordon Lund, Code: A-LTELR, ISBN: 9781855209466 , New & Enlarged Edition The story of restoring an Elan +2 and Elan Sprint to concours condition. Advice on how to purchase a suitable car...
Forghieri on Ferrari
Add to Cart

Forghieri on Ferrari (English Edition)

Giorgio NADA Editore

$189.95
ISBN: 9788879115650, Author: Forghieri M and Buzzonetti, Hardbound, 303 Pages, 1st English Languge Edition Published 2013 Many of the Ferrari single seaters and sports racers that won world...
Mille Miglia Portraits (Leonardo Acerbi) Mille Miglia Portraits (Leonardo Acerbi)
Add to Cart

Mille Miglia Portraits (Leonardo Acerbi)

Giorgio NADA Editore

$189.95
Author: Leonardo Acerbi, Published by Gergio Nada Editore, ISBN: 9788879116732, Hardback, Published in April 2017, languare: Italian & English, 320 pages When one thinks of the Mille Miglia,...
Out of stock
Ferrari: The Golden Years (Ferrari Gli anni d’oro) (9788879116749) Ferrari: The Golden Years (Ferrari Gli anni d’oro) (9788879116749)

Ferrari - The Golden Years (Ferrari Gli anni d’oro)

Giorgio NADA Editore

$285.00
Leonardo Acerbi, ISBN: 9788879116749, Published by Georgio Nada Editore in May 2017, Hardback, 320 pages To mark the 70th anniversary of Ferrari, this book does not wish to be a new story about...