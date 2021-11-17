FIAT 124 Spider & Pininfarina Azurra Spider (AS-DS) 1966 to 1985 The Essential Buyer's Guide

ISBN: 978-1-787115-20-0

By Campbell Robertson

Paperback • 13.9x19.5cm • 96 pages • 70 pictures

Buying a classic FIAT 124 Spider or Azzura Spider? The FIAT 124 Spider & Azzura Spider Essential Buyer’s Guide is the ONLY book you need to help you get your dream convertible.

From dream car, to real purchase, this heavily illustrated, jargon-free buyer’s guide includes Veloce’s unique step-by-step assessment chapter with points scoring system, taking the guesswork out of appraising a used 124 or Azzura Spider, from the early models produced by FIAT, to the last Pininfarina-made models.

A convertible classic

Pininfarina is a byword for auto design, and the Tom Tjaarda styled FIAT 124 Sport Spider is classic Pininfarina: a car, as the author says, that amply rewards with "a lively two-door convertible that gives wonderful wind-in-your-hair motoring"!

This 2-seater sporty convertibles have been engaging and entertaining drivers since its debut at the Turin Motor Show in 1966, production post-1981 continuing under the Pininfarina badge (the Pininfarina Spider Azzura in North American markets, and Pininfarina Spidereuropa in European markets). 2016 saw the name used again, for FIAT’s MX-5-based 124 Spider.

The 124 Spider family originally encompassed station wagon and Sport Coupé models, the Sport Spider being based on the shortened floorpan from the 124 Sedan and Coupé. FIAT only produced left-hand drive models, and there were many variations, with engine sizes from 1500cc to 2000cc - all inline 4-cylinder DOHC alloy head motors, ranging from 90PS to 135PS. This Essential Buyer’s Guide is dedicated to helping you buy your perfect classic 124 Spider, giving you essential information and tips, direct from marque expert Campbell Robertson, so that you can confidently assess a 124 Spider before making a decision. In fact, it’s the only book you need!

Is it worth buying a FIAT 124 Spider or Pininfarina Azzura Spider?

Whilst the call of open-top motoring in a classic convertible can be too loud to ignore, 124 Spiders aren’t for everyone. If you’re wondering if a 124 or Azzura Spider is really the car for you, this book reveals the real-world practicalities of owning and living with a Spider, and what ownership entails in real life – from taller drivers, and interior space, to running costs, and the weight of controls. Discover what owning a classic Spider is really like, and what you should expect to pay for everything from replacement parts and spares, to servicing, and professional resprays.

Information from a marque expert is the only way to go when looking to buy a classic – and that’s precisely what you’ll get in this small, perfectly formed guide. It details everything you need to know before you go and view a 124 Spider, from which model is best suited to you, to what you can do to make sure you don’t fall foul of less scrupulous sellers. You’ll get all the vital info that you need to decide if these really are your dream drives.

I’ve found it the perfect 124 Spider … where do I start?

Every Essential Buyer’s Guide includes two chapters dedicated to viewing and assessing a car. The first is a Fifteen Minute Evaluation, showing you some quick-fire checks that you can use to determine if a car is worth a more detailed look, or whether you should walk away now.

A marque expert in your pocket

If a fifteen minute evaluation piqued your interest in a car, and you decide to take a closer look, then what? Assessing a 124 Spider or Azzura Spider is the most important part of the buying process – but what if you don’t have the skills or knowledge to assess one? No problem: a detailed 60 minute evaluation chapter sits at the heart of each Essential Buyer’s Guide.

This unique walk-through chapter breaks down your assessment into bite-sized chunks, each with an easy-to-use four point scoring system, and each step clearly illustrated and thoroughly explained.

In the FIAT 124 Spider Essential Buyer’s Guide, Campbell Robertson covers 40 separate checks across, and, with our point scoring system, you can assign a score to each check, so you can view, record, assess, and compare multiple vehicles – so you can you get the very best of the bunch.

Take the guesswork out of your purchase with an Essential Buyer’s Guide; it really is like having an expert in your pocket!

The sum of the parts

Buying and owning a classic involves much more than just the metal, glass, and rubber parts that make up the car. Our guide not only gives you the expert technical knowledge needed to find your dream car, but also the practical aspects of buying and owning a FIAT 124 Spider or Azzura Spider – such as buying from an auction, paperwork that needs to be completed for a sale, and some crucial things to consider should you be thinking of buying a 124 Spider to restore.

There’s also a chapter on vital statistics, paint problems, and issues that can arise when these classic cars are left without being driven for a time … and that’s not all …

Spiders … everywhere!

Convertibles have always offered a lifestyle apart from 'normal' motoring, and classics such as the FIAT 124 Spider and Pininfarina Azzura Spider still symbolise a classic era – befitting of a car born during the Swinging Sixties. An icon of social and driving history, these cars are about much more than just the metal bits, and owning a classic car, especially one with such an iconic name, opens up a whole new social scene. With contact details of owners clubs and parts suppliers in the UK, Europe, Australia, USA, and more, you’ll even have the social scene covered!

What models are covered?

FIAT 124 Spider & Pininfarina Azzura Spider - The Essential Buyer’s Guide covers all FIAT 124 Sport Spiders produced between 1966 and 1985, and includes Pininfarina Spider Azzura.

Does not cover CSA variations (limited run homologation specials). For an in-depth look at the CSA cars, see Fiat & Abarth 124 Spider & Coupé by Johnny Tipler.

Benefit from the author's years of ownership and expertise

Full coverage of the Fiat 124 Spider and Pininfarina Azurra Spider

Where and how to buy a Fiat 124 Spider

Advice on choosing the right model and condition

Key checks – how to spot a bad car quickly

Comprehensive inspection guide

In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses

Discussion of desirable upgrades, as well as modifications to avoid

Market and value data

Details of club back-up and support organisations