First Generation Hinckley Triumph (T300) Motorcycles: Maintenance, Restoration and Modification (David Clarke)

The early Hinckley Triumphs produced from 1991 to 2004 – Trophy, Daytona, Trident, Trident Sprint, Tiger, Speed Triple, Adventurer, Thunderbird – were designed and manufactured using a modular concept. This assists in the sharing of components across the range of bikes, which was useful with the restricted availability of spare parts. With over 725 colour photographs, this book provides helpful guidance on keeping your bike on the road, including a discussion of the models produced and their modular design; identifying common problems and how to address them. There is a comprehensive guide to maintenance, including the tools required and details of restoration, modification and upgrades, from changing the exhaust to fabricating swing arms. There is a useful list of suppliers for both new and reconditioned parts, as well as specialist service providers.