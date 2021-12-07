First Generation Hinckley Triumph (T300) Motorcycles: Maintenance, Restoration and Modification (David Clarke)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785009433
UPC:
9781785009433
MPN:
9781785009433
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1,300.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$120.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The early Hinckley Triumphs produced from 1991 to 2004 – Trophy, Daytona, Trident, Trident Sprint, Tiger, Speed Triple, Adventurer, Thunderbird – were designed and manufactured using a modular concept. This assists in the sharing of components across the range of bikes, which was useful with the restricted availability of spare parts. With over 725 colour photographs, this book provides helpful guidance on keeping your bike on the road, including a discussion of the models produced and their modular design; identifying common problems and how to address them. There is a comprehensive guide to maintenance, including the tools required and details of restoration, modification and upgrades, from changing the exhaust to fabricating swing arms. There is a useful list of suppliers for both new and reconditioned parts, as well as specialist service providers.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
David Clarke
Book Title:
First Generation Hinckley Triumph (T300) Motorcycles: Maintenance, Restoration and Modification
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
208
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Triumph Spitfire Restoration Triumph Spitfire Restoration

Triumph Spitfire Restoration

Kelsey Books

$69.95
By: Practical Classics . If I remember correctly it was a rather cold spring morning when I drove down to GB Sportscars in Leighton Buzzard to choose a new Practical Classics project car from among...
Out of stock
Triumph Motorcycle Restoration Triumph Motorcycle Restoration

Triumph Motorcycle Restoration

Wolfgang

$59.95
By: Timothy Remus, Garry Chitwood . Written by well-known how-to author Timothy Remus and master Triumph restoration expert Garry Chitwood, the book documents the disassembly and complete...
Hinckley Triumphs The First Generation - front Hinckley Triumphs The First Generation - back
Add to Cart

Hinckley Triumphs The First Generation

Crowood

$89.95
Author: David Clarke, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9781847973412, Published, 2012 The name of Triumph was one of the most famous in motorcycling. Its demise in 1983 caused anguish in the worldwide...
Classic Motorcycle Restoration and Maintenance - front Classic Motorcycle Restoration and Maintenance - back
Add to Cart

Classic Motorcycle Restoration and Maintenance

Crowood

$119.95
Author, Nigel Clark, Hardbound, 272 Pages, ISBN: 9781847978813, Published, 2015 A complete workshop guide to restoring and maintaining your classic British motorcycle. Covering the principles of...
Triumph Motorcycle Restoration Pre-Unit - front Triumph Motorcycle Restoration Pre-Unit - back
Add to Cart

Triumph Motorcycle Restoration Pre-Unit

Wolfgang

$75.00
Authors: Garry Chitwood & Timothy Remus, Softbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781929133635, 1st Edition: 2009, This Edition Published in 2013 - Assemble and Restore a pre-1963 650cc, Complete assembly...