First Overland, London-Singapore by Land Rover

Why Not? After all, no-one had ever done it before. It would be one of the longest of all overland journeys - half way round the world, from the English Channel to Singapore. They knew that several expeditions had already tried it. Some had got as far as the desrts of Persia; a few had even reached the plains of India. But no one had managed to go on from there: over the jungle clad mountains of Assam and across northern Burma to Thailand and Malaya. Over the last 3,000 miles it seemed there were 'just too many rivers and too few roads'. But no-one really knew ... In fact, their problems began much earlier than that. As mere undergraduates, they had no money, no cars, nothing. But with a cool audacity, which was to become characteristic, they set to work - wheedling and cajoling. First,...

