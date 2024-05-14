EVRO Publishing

For Flux Sake - Beer, fags and opposite-lock

Description

Contrary to popular belief, 'Fluxie' did not enter the world on full opposite-lock, nor did he have a cigarette in one hand and a pint in the other. Destined to race, he never got the biggest breaks but he did become one of motorsport's most colourful and best-loved characters, someone who has always lived life to the full. His autobiography tells it how it was, covering not only the highs - including five championship titles - but also the many setbacks. Along the way we laugh with him about much of it, particularly the pranks, but also learn about some dark times that he has never previously divulged.

This is a very different kind of racing driver's memoir.

Additional Information

Book Title:
For Flux Sake - Beer, fags and opposite-lock
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
304
Author:
Ian Flux
