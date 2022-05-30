Ford 429/460 Engines - How to Build Max-Performance (Jim Smart)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613256046
UPC:
9781613256046
MPN:
9781613256046
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$65.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

For years, Ford relied on the venerable FE big-block engine design to power its passenger cars, trucks, and even muscle cars--and why not? The design was rugged, reliable, amortized, and a proven race winner at Le Mans and drag strips across the country. However, as is always the case with technology, time marches on, and Ford had a new design with many improvements in mind. Enter the 385 family of engines (also known as the "Lima" big-block). Produced from 1968-1998, the 385-series engines were used in multiple applications from industrial trucks to muscle cars and luxury cruisers.

In Ford 429/460 Engines: How to Build Max-Performance, which was written by Ford expert Jim Smart, all aspects of performance building are covered, including engine history and design, induction systems, cylinder heads, the valvetrain, camshaft selection, the engine block, and rotating assemblies. The best options, optimal parts matching, aftermarket versus factory parts, budget levels, and build levels are also examined. The 429/460 engines are a good platform for stroking, so that is covered here as well.

Whether you want to build a torque-monster engine for your off-road F-150, a better-preforming version of a 1970s-era smog motor for your luxury Lincoln, or an all-out high-horsepower mill for your muscle car, this book is a welcome addition to your performance library.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Ford 429/460 Engines - How to Build Max-Performance
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
160
Author:
Jim Smart
View AllClose

Related Products

How to Build Max-Performance Buick Engines How to Build Max-Performance Buick Engines
Add to Cart

How to Build Max-Performance Buick Engines

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: Jefferson Bryant . Contrary to popular opinion, high-performance Buick V-8 engines are not simple Chevy knock offs. In fact, Buick was GM's engine design leader and developed ground breaking...
Out of stock
How to Build Max-Performance Mitsubishi 4G63t Engines How to Build Max-Performance Mitsubishi 4G63t Engines

How to Build Max-Performance Mitsubishi 4G63t Engines

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: Robert Bowen, Robert Garcia . - 2014 Authorised Reprint Mitsubishi's 4G63t engine is among the most powerful engines ever in the sport-compact world. It's not uncommon to find one of these...
How To Build Max-Performance Ford FE Engines How To Build Max-Performance Ford FE Engines
Add to Cart

How To Build Max-Performance Ford FE Engines

Cartech Books

$57.50
By: Barry Rabotnick . Description Covers 332, 352, 361, 190, 406, 410, 427 and 428 Engines The Ford FE engine is one of the most prolific engines Ford ever produced, and it powered the...