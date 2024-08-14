Cartech Books

Ford Mustang Restoration - 1964 1/2-1973

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613254165
UPC:
9781613254165
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$75.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Get valuable advice on how to restore your vintage Mustang!

Production of the Ford Mustang, America's most popular pony car, has been uninterrupted for more than 55 years. The popularity of the Mustang is what led to the pony-car class. The first generation of cars, from 1964-1/2 to 1973, is arguably the most beloved generation, selling more than a million cars in the first two years of production. They were sporty, affordable, and available with a wide variety of options to please a wide variety of customers.

First-generation Mustangs are still very popular. They are plentiful and can be found at various price points and in various levels of condition for any potential restorer to acquire. There is an extremely robust aftermarket, so parts availability is never an issue.

Mustang expert and author Dave Stribling shares his expertise in this restorer's guide, covering all of the essential topics. The basics of acquiring a car, determining the restoration level that is desired, and the tools necessary for the job are included. Disassembly, prep for paint and body and reassembly are covered. Also, the suspension and braking systems, the engine and driveline, and the electrical and interior components are examined.

This book is an ideal starting point that features a lot of great advice about how to achieve what you want from your restoration and the best path to get there. Whether you want to tackle all of the work yourself or you just want to be informed when hiring a professional to do the work for you, this book is a valuable addition to your Mustang library.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Ford Mustang Restoration - 1964 1/2-1973
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
176
Author:
David Stribling
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Mustang 1964 1/2 - 1973 Restoration Guide Mustang 1964 1/2 - 1973 Restoration Guide

Mustang 1964 1/2 - 1973 Restoration Guide

Motorbooks

$79.99
Authors: Tom Corcoran and Earl Davis, ISBN: 9780760305522, Pages: 448, Black and White photographs and technical drawings, Softbound, 1998 Mustang 1964 1/2 - 1973  Restoration Guide is a very...
How to Restore Your Mustang 1964 and Half to 1973 How to Restore Your Mustang 1964 and Half to 1973
Add to Cart

How to Restore Your Mustang 1964 1/2 - 1973

Cartech Books

$79.95
By: Frank Bohanan . Description Any enthusiast owner can professionally restore a Mustang, turning a diamond in the rough into a brilliant automotive jewel. To accomplish that goal, you need this...
Out of stock
Mustang 1964 - 1973 Mustang 1964 - 1973

Mustang 1964 1/2 - 1973 - (Soft Bound)

Motorbooks

$95.00
By: Mike Mueller . Ford Mustang. From 1964-1/2 to 1973, those words meant fun and freedom for an entire generation. Sporty, quick, and affordable, the original pony cars reputation was fueled by...
On Sale
Mustang 1964 - 2003 Mustang 1964 - 2003
Add to Cart

Mustang 1964 1/2 - 2003

Motorbooks

Now: $45.00
Was: $59.99
By: Peter C. Sessler . The Ford Mustang was introduced in 1964 and has been an American icon ever since. Previously published as the Illustrated Mustang Buyer?s Guide, this updated version of the...
Out of stock
Full-Size Ford Restoration 1960 - 1964

Full-Size Ford Restoration 1960 - 1964

Cartech Books

$64.95
Author: Colin Kleer, ISBN: 9781613253274, paperback, published in 2017, 192 pages Ford's full-size model change from 1959 to 1960 was seen as a big departure from the swerving lines of the 1950s...
Out of stock
Red Book Ford Mustang 1964 1/4 - 2015 - front Red Book Ford Mustang 1964 1/4 - 2015 - back

Red Book Ford Mustang 1964 1/4 - 2015

Motorbooks

$49.95
Author: Peter C.Sessler, Softbound, 240 Pages, ISBN: 9780760347447, First Published in 1990, Revised and Updated in 1995, 2000, 2004 and 2015 - Specifications, Options, Production Numbers, Data...