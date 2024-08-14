Ford Mustang Restoration - 1964 1/2-1973

Get valuable advice on how to restore your vintage Mustang!

Production of the Ford Mustang, America's most popular pony car, has been uninterrupted for more than 55 years. The popularity of the Mustang is what led to the pony-car class. The first generation of cars, from 1964-1/2 to 1973, is arguably the most beloved generation, selling more than a million cars in the first two years of production. They were sporty, affordable, and available with a wide variety of options to please a wide variety of customers.

First-generation Mustangs are still very popular. They are plentiful and can be found at various price points and in various levels of condition for any potential restorer to acquire. There is an extremely robust aftermarket, so parts availability is never an issue.

Mustang expert and author Dave Stribling shares his expertise in this restorer's guide, covering all of the essential topics. The basics of acquiring a car, determining the restoration level that is desired, and the tools necessary for the job are included. Disassembly, prep for paint and body and reassembly are covered. Also, the suspension and braking systems, the engine and driveline, and the electrical and interior components are examined.

This book is an ideal starting point that features a lot of great advice about how to achieve what you want from your restoration and the best path to get there. Whether you want to tackle all of the work yourself or you just want to be informed when hiring a professional to do the work for you, this book is a valuable addition to your Mustang library.