Ford Mustang - The First Generation (Clive Branson)

Description

Clive Branson divides his career between being an advertising/marketing creative director/copywriter and a freelance writer/photographer. He is a photography graduate from Parsons School of Design in New York City.

No one anticipated quite how thoroughly the Ford Mustang would catch the imagination of the American public. The Mustang was marketed as the all-American classic and introduced what became known as the ‘Pony Car’ - an affordable, compact, highly styled car with a sporty or performance-oriented image - and a revolutionary example of automotive design in the United States. The company made over a billion dollars selling over 400,000 units in its debut year. It took only eighteen months for Ford to hit the million Mustang mark, making it Ford’s most successful launch since the Model A. Today’s car sales don’t even scratch the number of Mustangs sold in their first year. In over fifty years of production, Ford has sold 9 billion Mustangs worldwide.

This book focuses on the first generation (1964-73) and the evolution of the Ford Mustang. This was an era when Mustang became synonymous with the name Ford and set an unprecedented benchmark for all rivals to follow. Its popularity was an emotional connection based on its unique and adaptable styling, its performance and its affordability.

Book ISBN 9781445687889

Book Format Paperback

pages 96 pages

Publication Date 15 Sep 2019

