Ford The Dust and the Glory - A Racing History Volume 1 (1901 - 1967) SIGNED

  • Ford The Dust and the Glory - A Racing History Volume 1 (1901 - 1967) SIGNED
  • Ford The Dust and the Glory - A Racing History Volume 1 (1901 - 1967) SIGNED
  • Ford The Dust and the Glory - A Racing History Volume 1 (1901 - 1967) SIGNED
  • Ford The Dust and the Glory - A Racing History Volume 1 (1901 - 1967) SIGNED
Description

2nd hand book, excellent condition

By: Leo Levine .

Henry Ford not only put America on wheels, he put it behind the wheel of a racing car. Ford: The Dust and the Glory, a Racing History (Volume 1: 1901-1967) is the story of how it all happened — the story of how automobile racing was born, and how it grew to be America's number one spectator sport.

Covering 67 triumphant years, this first of two volumes (the second volume picks up the story in 1968 and continues through 2000) conveys, as author Leo Levine puts it, "the sound and the fury, the speed and the drama" of racing itself, while spotlighting Ford's groundbreaking accomplishments.

Ford: The Dust and The Glory features the stories — and numerous photographs — of the great races, the great cars, and the legendary personalities (both the famous drivers and those "behind the scenes") associated with Ford and its great competitors of the era. In addition to the dramatic moments of glory and tragedy, Levine chronicles the day-to- day grind behind those moments — the frantic but disciplined hours at the drawing board, in the workshops, on the proving grounds, and in the pits.

 

