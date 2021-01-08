Formula 1 - All the Races - The World Championship story race-by-race 1950 – 2015 (3rd Edition)

The World Championship story race-by-race: 1950–2015

By Roger Smith

Foreword by David Croft

This remarkable book is the third edition of an acclaimed work of reference about Formula 1. It has been meticulously researched and written to capture the character and essence of every one of the 935 World Championship races held from the beginning of Formula 1 in 1950 to the end of the 2015 season. Each entry highlights the key events of each Grand Prix from qualifying through to the final outcome as well as spotlighting those incidental happenings so unique to F1 that influenced a race or an unfolding championship battle. Nothing is missed in this unique book of record.

Fully updated three years since publication of the sell-out previous edition.

Each race entry is packed with information, comprising a descriptive text supported by numerous statistics.

935 races, 206 winning cars, 105 winning drivers, 66 seasons, 32 champions.

All race-winning cars illustrated with high-quality artwork by Alain Baudouin.

Decade-by-decade structure: the 1950s (Red to green); the 1960s (From strength to strength), the 1970s (Television stardom), the 1980s (Bernie’s travelling circus), the 1990s (Going global), the 2000s (Front-page news), the 2010s (Money talks).

Appendices give overview listings, including World Champion drivers, World Champion constructors, total wins for drivers and constructors, etc.

ISBN: 978-1-910505-11-3

Format: 233x169mm

Hardback

Page extent: 664pp, colour throughout

Illustration: over 400 paintings and colour photographs

Word count: 250,00