Formula 1 Technical Analysis 2010 / 2011 (Giorgio Piola)

Description
Author: Giorgio Piola, Softbound, 120 Pages, ISBN: 9788879115261- English Edition, 2nd hand book Like New condition
2010 saw the most closely fought Formula 1 World Championship for many years. The expert Giorgio Piola was again on hand to analyze the various development phases conducted by the various teams during the course of the championship, with brief but exhaustive texts accompanying hundreds of full-color technical drawings. The book is completed with a detailed section devoted the leading cars of the 2011 season.