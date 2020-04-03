Formula 1 Technical Analysis 2010 / 2011 (Giorgio Piola)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788879115261
UPC:
9788879115261
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.85 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Formula 1 Technical Analysis 2010 / 2011 (Giorgio Piola) (9788879115261)
  • Formula 1 Technical Analysis 2010 / 2011 (Giorgio Piola) (9788879115261)
$175.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

Author: Giorgio Piola, Softbound, 120 Pages, ISBN: 9788879115261- English Edition, 2nd hand book Like New condition

2010 saw the most closely fought Formula 1 World Championship for many years. The expert Giorgio Piola was again on hand to analyze the various development phases conducted by the various teams during the course of the championship, with brief but exhaustive texts accompanying hundreds of full-color technical drawings. The book is completed with a detailed section devoted the leading cars of the 2011 season.

 
View AllClose

Related Products