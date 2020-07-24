Formula 1 Technical Analysis 2016 - 2018 (Giorgio Piola, Hardcover 2019)

The F1 Technical Analysis by Giorgio Piola is actually the only book of its kind that unveils all the technical secrets – even the most carefully hidden ones – of the Formula 1 World Championship cars. Engines, chassis, brakes, tyres, this is an especially rigorous analysis of the car, but also their steering wheels and suspension. An essential for real Formula 1 enthusiasts for almost 30 years, this annual also reviews in its second part the main new technical developments devised by the various teams during the season. And it is a section which is always richer and more completely articulate, also offering an ample preview of the championship taking place. Following this well-consolidated process, for the first time this year the book contains a detailed account of the 2016-2018 season. Three years in which the world championship has continued to use hybrid engines, with Mercedes-Benz dictating the pace although Ferrari and Red Bull have sometimes come close. With two Formula 1 World Champions – Raikkonen and Vettel – driving its cars, Ferrari has been one of the stars, especially in 2017 when Sebastian and Hamilton clashed in a long, exciting duel. All illustrated by over 500 coloured technical designs, created by Giorgio Piola himself.

Synopsis:

Author: Giorgio Piola

Size: 24,3x27 - Pages: 208 - Photos: over 600 technical drawings in colour - Hardbound - Text: English

THREE COMPLETE SEASONS + 2019 PREVIEW!!!

