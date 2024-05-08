Red Runner

Formula Helmet - Alain Prost Cover (Bruno Bayol, 2020)

Description

Rediscover the Golden years of Formula 1 through the perspective of F1 helmets!

18 F1 drivers, including 5 world champions took part on this project. We also interviewed the finest painters and technicians of the major helmets brands.

Their stories are really fascinating. If you like anecdotes, technical facts or just nice human stories about F1, this is a must-have.

In order to celebrate one of the most epic duels of that era (1969-1999), we offer you the choice between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna covers.

Each edition is printed at 1480 units only; all are numbered with a special sticker.

288 pages book / English + French texts

  • Printing in quadri HR UV tram 240
  • Size : 30 x 24 cm
  • Reinforced cover finish carton 30/10th
  • Paper Half matt 150g PEFC
  • Finish : Anti-scratch satin + selective UV varnish + 3D varnish
  • Hardcover : Stitched booklets
  • Inside pages, sewing and bookmarks specific to each version (Prost / Senna)
