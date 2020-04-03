Formula Junior (John Blunsden, 1999) - 2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.

Formula Junior is the first work to cover all aspects of this exciting new formula. Beginning with its origins in Italy, John Blunsden traces Formula Junior's early history on the continent and its first full season in England.

There are detailed descriptions of cars, both British and foreign, and the modifications they underwent as the season progressed, as well as vivid eye-witness accounts of the racing itself. John Blunsden is the editor of Motoring News and he has therefore had ample opportunity to make a

careful first-hand study of his subject.

Enthusiasts of the sport will find his book invaluable.