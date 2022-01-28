Four-Wheeler's Bible - The Complete Guide to Off-Road and Overland Adventure Driving, Revised & Updated (Motorbooks Workshop, Jim Allen)

If you have a hankering for the sand and mud, this thoroughly updated edition of The Four-Wheeler's Bible is your ultimate resource for overland adventures, both close to home and farther afield.

Whether you are a seasoned veteran or a four-wheeling novice, you will find the information you need to maximize your enjoyment of your next off-road excursion. Author and four-wheeling experts Jim Allen and James Weber begin with a primer on emergency preparedness before combing through all considerations you should take aboard, from trail etiquette to the latest technologies. Allen and Weber explain the concepts of four-wheel-drive systems in easy-to-understand terms and go on to suggest modifications to make off-road rigs more capable, comfortable, and dependable for intended application.

This third edition is completely redesigned and updated to offer explanations of the latest electronic GPS and communications gadgetry, advice and techniques for planning and negotiating overland routes, and updates for new off-road vehicles that will help you get the most from your four-wheeling experience. With you machine up to snuff, you will be ready to hit the trails. Allen and Weber demonstrate the correct way to handle countless common off-road situations. And because everyone makes a mistake eventually, they also show how to get out of a variety of sticky situations. There’s more to the four-wheeling experience than modifying and driving a vehicle, and the authors leave no rock unturned, ensuring that you are equipped to handle nearly any trip, no matter how far into the wilderness you choose to venture.

The Four Wheeler’s Bible is an indispensable piece of gear if you're planning to hit the trails!