Fox Body Mustang Restoration 1979 - 1993 (Jim Smart)

$69.95
Description

Ford veteran Jim Smart covers all techniques of restoration for body and paint, interior, climate controls, chassis and suspension, engine, driveline, electrical, and more. If you are considering a full-blown restoration or repairing only certain sections of your car, this full-color instructional guide is a valuable tool in your toolbox.

Forty years after its introduction, the FoxBody Mustang has come of age, and this new book chronicles all the best procedures for restoring these affordable yet appreciating classics!In this new Restoration series title from CarTech, all the procedures and best practices for restoring your Fox-Body will be covered. Chapter subjects include a history of the cars, tools, and equipment required; body repair; interior refurbishment; the climate control system; wheels; engine and driveline rebuilding; electrical troubleshooting and repair; and finally a large index of Fox Mustang facts, including paint codes, production numbers, option codes, data plate decoding, and more.Never before has Fox Body Mustang restoration been covered in a full-color instructional format. If you are considering a full-blown restoration, or would just like some good advice on how to repair certain sections of your car, this restoration guide is a valuable tool in your toolbox.Pages: 192
Size: 8.5 X 11 (inches)
Format: Paperback
Illustrations: 626 color photos
Publisher: CarTech
ISBN: 9781613254363
Product Code: SA430

