Fox Body Mustang Restoration 1979 - 1993 (Jim Smart)

Forty years after its introduction, the FoxBody Mustang has come of age, and this new book chronicles all the best procedures for restoring these affordable yet appreciating classics!In this new Restoration series title from CarTech, all the procedures and best practices for restoring your Fox-Body will be covered. Chapter subjects include a history of the cars, tools, and equipment required; body repair; interior refurbishment; the climate control system; wheels; engine and driveline rebuilding; electrical troubleshooting and repair; and finally a large index of Fox Mustang facts, including paint codes, production numbers, option codes, data plate decoding, and more.Never before has Fox Body Mustang restoration been covered in a full-color instructional format. If you are considering a full-blown restoration, or would just like some good advice on how to repair certain sections of your car, this restoration guide is a valuable tool in your toolbox.Pages: 192

Size: 8.5 X 11 (inches)

Format: Paperback

Illustrations: 626 color photos

Publisher: CarTech

ISBN: 9781613254363

Product Code: SA430