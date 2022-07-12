Games Without Frontiers Volume 1 1966-1974 - Matra, Alpine, Ligier, Simca, Renault, Citroen (Stuart Ager)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781916903616
UPC:
9781916903616
MPN:
9781916903616
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Games Without Frontiers Volume 1 1966-1974 - Matra, Alpine, Ligier, Simca, Renault, Citroen (Stuart Ager) (9781916903616)
  • Games Without Frontiers Volume 1 1966-1974 - Matra, Alpine, Ligier, Simca, Renault, Citroen (Stuart Ager) (9781916903616)
  • Games Without Frontiers Volume 1 1966-1974 - Matra, Alpine, Ligier, Simca, Renault, Citroen (Stuart Ager) (9781916903616)
  • Games Without Frontiers Volume 1 1966-1974 - Matra, Alpine, Ligier, Simca, Renault, Citroen (Stuart Ager) (9781916903616)
  • Games Without Frontiers Volume 1 1966-1974 - Matra, Alpine, Ligier, Simca, Renault, Citroen (Stuart Ager) (9781916903616)
  • Games Without Frontiers Volume 1 1966-1974 - Matra, Alpine, Ligier, Simca, Renault, Citroen (Stuart Ager) (9781916903616)
  • Games Without Frontiers Volume 1 1966-1974 - Matra, Alpine, Ligier, Simca, Renault, Citroen (Stuart Ager) (9781916903616)
  • Games Without Frontiers Volume 1 1966-1974 - Matra, Alpine, Ligier, Simca, Renault, Citroen (Stuart Ager) (9781916903616)
$140.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

"What happened when President de Gaulle expressed his wish to see French cars win the Monte Carlo Rally, the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Formula One World Championship?"

"This is the story of Matra, Alpine and Ligier as never told before. Little did the Author expect it to include a range of topics as diverse as the introduction of colour television, the fate of truck company Berliet, the consequences of wartime occupation, the rivalry between Simca, Citroen and Renault, illegal political party funding, the films of Jean-Luc Godard, unfathomable going-on at the FIA, the beginnings of the EEC, the unsavoury activities of the French security services, the influence of the ENA, the significance of the cars used by the gendarmerie, the dirigiste economy, ministerial corruption, unsolved murders and attempted assassinations...and lots of motor racing".

Games Without Frontiers Volume 1 1966-1974 is a brand new hardback book, with 256 pages and richly illustrated with over 110 newly commissioned pieces of artwork.

Reviewed in Motor Sport magazine July 2022: "Within bite sized chapters that never fail to enthral, we are led through the political drama behind the scenes as France strove to lead the world through tech innovation...whipped along by Ager's opinionated commentary, and backed by a series of lively illustrations...if you have a leaning towards dark humour, you'll like this book."

It is a parallel story to "Citroen SM: Accidental Death of An Icon" by the same author, described by Mark Dixon of Octane magazine in 2020 as "Bonkers but brilliant".

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Games Without Frontiers Volume 1 1966-1974
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
256
Author:
Stuart Ager
View AllClose

Related Products

Road &amp; Track On BMW Cars 1966 - 1974 Road &amp; Track On BMW Cars 1966 - 1974
Add to Cart

Road and Track On BMW Cars 1966 - 1974

Brooklands Books

$49.95
By: Brooklands Books . Road & Comparison Tests, Styling, Technical Data, Racing, Used Classic, Owners Survey, 12k & 24k Reports, 1600, 2000CS, Tilux, 2002, tii, Auto, Turbo, 2500, 2800,...
Out of stock
Alpine Renault Ultimate Portfolio 1958 - 1995 Alpine Renault Ultimate Portfolio 1958 - 1995

Alpine Renault 1958 - 1995 Ultimate Portfolio - Brooklands

Brooklands Books

$59.95
By: Brooklands Books . A portfolio of over sixty international articles tracing the progress of the Alpine-Renaults between 1958 and 1995. Included are new model introductions and updates, road,...
Alpine Renault – The Fabulous Berlinettes
Add to Cart

Alpine Renault - The Fabulous Berlinettes

Veloce Publishing

$149.99
The beautiful design of the Alpine Renault ‘berlinettes’ and their extraordinary performances in competition made them the cars to beat in the late 1960s and early 1970s. This book brings to life the...