Games Without Frontiers Volume 1 1966-1974 - Matra, Alpine, Ligier, Simca, Renault, Citroen (Stuart Ager)

"What happened when President de Gaulle expressed his wish to see French cars win the Monte Carlo Rally, the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Formula One World Championship?"

"This is the story of Matra, Alpine and Ligier as never told before. Little did the Author expect it to include a range of topics as diverse as the introduction of colour television, the fate of truck company Berliet, the consequences of wartime occupation, the rivalry between Simca, Citroen and Renault, illegal political party funding, the films of Jean-Luc Godard, unfathomable going-on at the FIA, the beginnings of the EEC, the unsavoury activities of the French security services, the influence of the ENA, the significance of the cars used by the gendarmerie, the dirigiste economy, ministerial corruption, unsolved murders and attempted assassinations...and lots of motor racing".

Games Without Frontiers Volume 1 1966-1974 is a brand new hardback book, with 256 pages and richly illustrated with over 110 newly commissioned pieces of artwork.

Reviewed in Motor Sport magazine July 2022: "Within bite sized chapters that never fail to enthral, we are led through the political drama behind the scenes as France strove to lead the world through tech innovation...whipped along by Ager's opinionated commentary, and backed by a series of lively illustrations...if you have a leaning towards dark humour, you'll like this book."

It is a parallel story to "Citroen SM: Accidental Death of An Icon" by the same author, described by Mark Dixon of Octane magazine in 2020 as "Bonkers but brilliant".