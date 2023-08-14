Icon Books

George Russell - A Biography

Description

From James Gray, author of the bestselling Max Verstappen, comes the very first biography of Lewis Hamilton's designated successor George Russell, published to mark the British Grand Prix.

From dominating the karting tracks of East Anglia to the top of the podium in Formula 3 and Formula 2, George Russell has now fully established himself as a rising Formula 1 star. After cutting his teeth as a driver with Williams, in 2022 he signed a lucrative contract with Mercedes, highlighting the extent of his raw talent.

Driving for Mercedes, Russell has been confirmed as the designated successor to none other than Lewis Hamilton. As Hamilton's heir-apparent, will this protege manage to follow in the footsteps of the greatest F1 driver of all time?

Sports journalist and author of Max Verstappen James Gray traces how George Russell has been setting the racing track alight since the age of seven and how he is now destined to become the successor to the crown of British motor racing.

Additional Information

Book Title:
George Russell - A Biography
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
288
Author:
James Gray
Eddie Jordan: The Biography
Eddie Jordan - The Biography

By: Timothy Collings . Towards the end of his first season in Formula One, Eddie Jordan often feared he was driving headlong towards bankruptcy. Debts and problems were piling up and running costs...
Georges Roesch And The Invincible Talbot
Georges Roesch And The Invincible Talbot

Author: Anthony Blight, Hardbound, 496 Pages, ISBN: 9780903243018, 1st Impression, 1970 - Second-Hand book in excellent unread condition ! The life of Georges Roesch, who died in 1969, spanned the...
Motoraces (George Monkhouse)
Motoraces (George Monkhouse)

Author: George Monkhouse, Hardbound, ISBN: B000N27134 - First Edition, 1937 - **VERY RARE EX-LIBRARY BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION** A thing that has always disappointed me in the majority of books I...