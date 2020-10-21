Gilbern Cars (Michael Burgess)

The Gilbern motorcar was the only motorcar to ever be produced in Wales and made use of the iconic Welsh Dragon for a badge. Over the short period of 1959 to 1973 it evolved through several changes of ownership from a basic enthusiast’s sporty coupe to a gentleman’s sporting tourer. Some of the manufacturer’s models included the Gilbern GT, Gilbern Genie and Gilbern Invader - all are featured here.

With a wealth of fascinating illustrations, Michael Burgess charts the story of this remarkable company. This is an essential read for anybody with an interest in the history of British car manufacturers.

Publisher: Amberley Publishing

Number of pages:96

Binding: paperback

Language: English

Published in 2019