Gilles Villeneuve - His Untold Life from Berthierville to Zolder (by Károly Méhes, 9781785314582 )

Gilles Villeneuve His Untold Life from Berthierville to Zolder by Károly Méhes, 1st October 2018, ISBN: 9781785314582 Format: Hardback, Size: 210 x 210 Pages: 208

Key features

Features 48 interviews with Gilles Villeneuve’s contemporaries

Includes Villeneuve’s family and F1 legends such as Jackie Stewart, Emerson Fittipaldi, Mario Andretti, Jody Scheckter and Alan Jones

Uncovers many newaspects of Villeneuve’s life and career

Reveals behind-the-scenes stories at Ferrari and the Formula 1 scene of the 1970s

Written by Hungarian motorsport journalist Károly Méhes, author of more than 20 F1 titles

The book contains stunning photographic material, with many previously unseen images

Villeneuve sheds new light on the Formula 1 legend through 48 illuminating interviews with his contemporaries and a stunning array of action and behind-the-scenes photographs, many previously unseen. Gilles Villeneuve, F1’s last cavalier, lives on in the memories of his fans – his heritage all the more colourful thanks to Károly Méhes’ vivid tribute. Villeneuve’s Formula 1 career only lasted for 67 grands prix between 1977 and 1982, yet he made an indelible impression as a driver who raced without limits. Having debuted for McLaren, the daredevil Canadian soon switched to F1’s most charismatic team: Enzo Ferrari was Villeneuve’s biggest fan. After his tragic death in May 1982, Villeneuve’s legend has continued to grow globally. Károly Méhes has interviewed Villeneuve’s Ferrari teammates, his opponents and journalists – as well as Gilles’ widow, Joann, and son, Jacques (world champion of 1997). Nearly 40 years on, they speak about the incandescent star of Formula 1 – a man who gave everything for his beloved sport, ultimately his life.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Károly Méhes became a fan of Gilles Villeneuve in his adolescence, despite living in then-communist Hungary. A motorsport journalist since the 90s, he has published more than 20 F1 titles, his most recent being Ferrari 70, a history of the Scuderia. Károly worked for more than a year on conducting the Villeneuve interviews in Maranello and at other tracks on the F1 circuit.