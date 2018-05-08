Ginetta - Road and Track Cars (Trevor Pyman)

ISBN: 9781785004155, PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 15/05/2018, PAGES: 192, BINDING: Hardback, SIZE: 260x215 mm, INSIDE: 209 colour and 87 black & white photos, 12 line drawings

Driven initially by Ivor Walklett's flair for design and desire to build his own car, the Ginetta marque quickly developed from a hobby into a business. The marque synonymous with the four Walklett brothers then grew from its humble roots to become a serious force in motor racing and a volume road car maker.

Ginetta - Road and Track Cars traces the story of a marque born out of sheer enthusiasm for cars and racing. With over forty different models designed and built between 1958 and 2005 by Ginetta, this book examines every element of the design innovation, shrewd business management and model line-up that made Ginetta unique among its competitors, and includes the full development history and technical specifications of each major model.