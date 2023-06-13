Glamour Road - Color, Fashion, Style, and the Midcentury Automobile

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780764363900
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Glamour Road - Color, Fashion, Style, and the Midcentury Automobile
  • Glamour Road - Color, Fashion, Style, and the Midcentury Automobile
  • Glamour Road - Color, Fashion, Style, and the Midcentury Automobile
  • Glamour Road - Color, Fashion, Style, and the Midcentury Automobile
  • Glamour Road - Color, Fashion, Style, and the Midcentury Automobile
  • Glamour Road - Color, Fashion, Style, and the Midcentury Automobile
$150.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

This highly visual book explores the seldom-told story of how glamour, fashion, design, and styling became the main focus of automotive marketing from the postwar 1940s through the 1970s. With the expansion of the American suburbs after WWII, women suddenly needed cars of their own. By adopting the fashion industry’s yearly model changes, as well as hiring many designers and stylists from the fashion industry, the automobile industry made a direct appeal to the rising sophistication and influence of women. By perfecting the fashion-centric concept of planned obsolescence, it became the dominant economic engine of American postwar prosperity. The dramatic photography, elegant fashion, and use of color and materials in midcentury automotive marketing created a groundswell of demand for new cars. Much of the marketing imagery of the period hasn’t been published since it first came out, and this book features some of the best.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Glamour Road - Color, Fashion, Style, and the Midcentury Automobile
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
256
Author:
Tom Dolle
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Ford Automobiles 1949 - 1959 Ford Automobiles 1949 - 1959
Add to Cart

Ford Automobiles 1949 - 1959 Road Tests

Brooklands Books

$59.95
By: Brooklands Books . This is a collection of road tests, specifications and technical data, new model reports, consumer analysis and history. Models covered include: Tudor, Customline, 300,...
Out of stock
Automobile Archeology

Automobile Archeology

$42.90
By: David Burgess Wise .   Other Details Publisher Code:   ISBN 10:   ISBN 13:
Out of stock
Cunningham Automobiles 1951-1955 Road Tests (9781855202047

Cunningham Automobiles 1951-1955 Road Tests

Brooklands Books

$150.00
Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 100 Pages, ISBN: 9781855202047 - **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION** CONTENTS 5 US Enthusiast Produces Sports Car6 The 51/2-Litre Cunningham8...