GM LS-Series Engines - The Complete Swap Guide, 2nd Edition

Description

In GM LS-Series Engines: The Complete Swap Manual 2nd Edition, expert technician Joseph Potak walks you through all the steps involved in installing an LS engine into any project vehicle, from concept to completion.

Variants of General Motor’s groundbreaking family of LS engines are installed in everything from mundane Chevrolet panel vans to the earth-shaking Corvette Z06. Released in 1997, the original LS1, and its numerous successors have proven powerful, reliable, and amazingly flexible.

Performance enthusiasts embraced this remarkable V-8, and it quickly became a favorite for engine swaps into project vehicles ranging from classic muscle cars to hot rods to race cars. Why? Because the versatile LS offers fantastic power, a compact design, light weight, and it responds very well to performance modifications. The key to this performance is a sophisticated electronics package demystified here by the author.

In GM LS-Series Engines: The Complete Swap Manual 2nd Edition, professional LS-series engine specialist Joseph Potak details all the considerations involved in performing this swap into any vehicle. With clear instructions, color photos, diagrams, and specification tables, Potak guides you through:

 

  • Installing your LS engine
  • Configuring the EFI system
  • Designing fuel and exhaust systems
  • Sourcing the correct accessories for your application
  • Transmissions, torque converters, and clutches
  • Performance upgrades and power-adders

 

This is the ultimate guide to installing an LS in your project car.

