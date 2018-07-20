Toggle menu
Home
Cars By Make A to C - Books
Bugatti
Grand Prix Bugatti (1968. hardcover by H.G. Conway)
Foulis
Grand Prix Bugatti (1968. hardcover by H.G. Conway)
SKU:
9780854290185
UPC:
9780854290185
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$195.00
Current Stock:
1
Description
2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.
Related Products
Add to Cart
Mark Webber - 2010 Hungarian Grand Prix Print
$88.00
By: Greg McNeill .Print of original painting by Greg McNeill. All prints are signed by the artist and come mounted with mat board, ready to frame. SIZE: 408mm x 508 mm.
$88.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Veloce Publishing
Bugatti Type 57 Grand Prix - A Celebration
$125.00
By Neil Max Tomilson, Hardbound, 176 Pages, ISBN: 9781845847890 1st Edition, May 2015 - This work examines the Type 57 Grand Prix cars, the creation of Jean Bugatti, Ettore's eldest son...
$125.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Ferrari: The Grand Prix Cars (9 Jul 1984 by Alan Henry, Hardcover)
$75.00
2nd hand book in excellent condition.
$75.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Motorbooks
Bugatti: Le Pur-sang des Automobiles (1 Jun 1974 by H.G. Conway)
$150.00
2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.
$150.00
Add to Cart
Add to Cart
Chilton
The Bugatti story Hardcover (1967 by L'Ebe Bugatti)
$139.95
2nd hand book in very good condition.
$139.95
Add to Cart
×