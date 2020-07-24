Harley-Davidson - A Way of Life (Albert Saladini)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788854406377
UPC:
9788854406377
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$95.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

The history of the firm from its origin to nowadays * Now in a new, compact, lower-priced edition This book reviews the history of Harley-Davidson and reveals its many secrets, describing its evolution and the great bikes that won resounding fame. Readers of this book will explore the history of the firm from its origin to nowadays; they will also get a peek behind the scenes into Harley-Davidson s inner world, learning how it operates and about the lives of its most important personalities. Numerous full-colour photographs display the most famous examples of the customizers craft. At the dawn of the new century Harley-Davidson responded to the creativity and innovativeness of the industry s technical specialists with its own custom motorcycle, the V-Rod, incorporating revolutionary technology. Discussion of this model fills the final pages of this detailed chronicle of Harley-Davidson s history and its association since 1909 with the V-Twin motor.

Publisher: White Star Publishing

Number of pages: 368

Binding: HBD

View AllClose

Related Products

Harley-Davidson Harley-Davidson
Add to Cart

Harley-Davidson

Edizioni Gribaudo

$49.95
By: Edizioni Gribaudo . A Harley-Davidson is much more than a motorcycle: it's a philosophy of life, a brand image that has been forged and has increased in value over a hundred years...
Harley-Davidson Bolt-On Performance Harley-Davidson Bolt-On Performance
Add to Cart

Harley-Davidson Bolt-On Performance

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: Jerry Smith . Harley-Davidson is synonymous with powerful, functional, American motorcycles. As a result of their growing popularity, the number of Harley-Davidsons on the road is multiplying at...
Out of stock
The Gatefold Collection Harley Davidson The Gatefold Collection Harley Davidson

The Gatefold Collection Harley Davidson

$49.95
By: Garry Stuart, John Carroll . Gatefold Collection: Harley-Davidson book includes full-colour, annotated illustrations of 36 superb Harley-Davidson bikes, ranging from the 1942 WLA model up the...
Out of stock
Art of the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Art of the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle

Art of the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle

Motorbooks

$79.99
By: David Blattel, Dain Gingerelli . Description Photographer David Blattel treats every photo shoot as a work of art. When his subjects are the works of art produced by the motorcycling maestros...
Out of stock
Original Harley-Davidson Knucklehead (9780760310618) - front Original Harley-Davidson Knucklehead (9780760310618) - back

Original Harley-Davidson Knucklehead

Motorbooks

$295.00
Author: Greg Field, Hardbound, 128 Pages, ISBN: 9780760310618, First Edition, 2004 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION** Harley-Davidson stunned the world when it unveiled its EL 61,...