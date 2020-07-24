Harley-Davidson - A Way of Life (Albert Saladini)

The history of the firm from its origin to nowadays * Now in a new, compact, lower-priced edition This book reviews the history of Harley-Davidson and reveals its many secrets, describing its evolution and the great bikes that won resounding fame. Readers of this book will explore the history of the firm from its origin to nowadays; they will also get a peek behind the scenes into Harley-Davidson s inner world, learning how it operates and about the lives of its most important personalities. Numerous full-colour photographs display the most famous examples of the customizers craft. At the dawn of the new century Harley-Davidson responded to the creativity and innovativeness of the industry s technical specialists with its own custom motorcycle, the V-Rod, incorporating revolutionary technology. Discussion of this model fills the final pages of this detailed chronicle of Harley-Davidson s history and its association since 1909 with the V-Twin motor.

Publisher: White Star Publishing

Number of pages: 368

Binding: HBD