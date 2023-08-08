Understand the "magic" of how optimized camshafts extract the most performance from every engine component, eliminating valvetrain guesswork.



Camshafts are the coach and conductor of any four-stroke engine from early flatheads to modern Formula 1. Performance engines are amazingly sensitive to how and when the valves to the combustion chamber open and close. The valvetrain configuration and flow characteristics may change significantly between applications, but the fundamental principles are universal. This allows the language, setup, dynamics, energy, and pressure aspects of a valvetrain to be covered in a way that is just as useful for optimizing a sub-15-hp go-kart engine as it is on a 500-plus-hp street engine or modern 1,500-plus-hp NHRA Pro Stock engine.

In High-Performance Cams & Valvetrains: Theory, Technology, and Selection, farm kid-turned-physicist Billy Godbold combines his quarter-century of experience with valvetrains at Comp Cams, Lunati, Crane Cams, and Edelbrock along with the techniques he uses with professional teams in NASCAR, NHRA, road racing, dirt track racing, offshore racing, and land speed racing, guiding you to think about any valvetrain system with his perspective. Often lighthearted and filled with analogies, this book endeavors to make complex concepts easy to understand without ever watering down important details.

Specific configurations and applications are covered, providing techniques and examples for optimizing camshafts and the valvetrain around intakes, headers, superchargers, turbochargers, fuels, carburetors, and modern EFI applications. If you are planning or building a classic hot rod (Chevy, Ford, Chrysler, etc.), modern performance (LS, Hemi, Coyote, or Godzilla), or competition engine (road racing, circle track racing, or drag racing), these practical details show you how any valvetrain system should be modified to extract the most from every component and help you achieve your unique goals.