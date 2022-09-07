Holden Our Own - The Holden family’s story (William James Holden)

Take a drive down memory lane …

A small leather goods and harness-making shop in England became a fledgling horse-drawn carriage and coach-building business in colonial South Australia. It then morphed into Holden, a multinational company and a much-loved Australian icon. Holden endured through overwhelming wartime hardships, depression and adversity to be a respected marque of the Australia automotive industry and recognised around the globe.

In this thoroughly researched book, author William Holden goes deep to examine the key branches of the Holden family tree and the Holden car story. HOLDEN our own explores the history, events and personalities that created the Holden business – from its birth to its ultimate sale to automotive giant General Motors and beyond – all through the lens of the Holden family dynasty.

This book is a rare offering not only for the motoring enthusiast and Holden aficionados and historians but for every true and proud Australian.