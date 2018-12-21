Holden Treasures From the 1946 prototypes to the 1966 HR, Don Loffler, HB ,352 PP, 230 x 210, ISBN 9781743055649, Published in 2018

Here at last is Don Loffler’s long-promised book on rare and special examples of the first ten Holden models. The first five chapters feature such vehicles in their recent and/or current state. The last five are devoted to historic images of the vehicles in their heyday. Thanks to painstaking and persistent research, Don has been able to assemble an amazing collection of over 500 images from blackand-white photographs and colour slides, many of which are bound to surprise enthusiasts and readers of this book.