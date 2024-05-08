Red Runner

Honda Sports Story - Road to the Red Zone - Collector's box (Lionel Lucas)

Description

Discover the Honda motorsports story through this exclusive and limited edition.

The first volume of Road to the red zone tells the Honda Type R story. This journey starts with the birth of Soichiro Honda, until the first Civic Turbo in 2015.

All models have been driven and analysed to make you discover this wonderful family. The first edition of the book, printed at 2090 is now out of stock.

The success of the volume 1 allowed us to discover all important Honda places in the world. We had the opportunity to visit race teams, production plants and we made interviews with legendary people such as Shigeru Uehara or Hirotoshi Honda himself. We gathered exclusive informations about this fascinating brand.

This second book ends our work about the Honda sports history. For every F1, NSX, S2000, F1, WTCR or FK8 enthusiast, this book is a must have.

This collector edition contains:

Road to the red zone volume 1 (optional)
Road to the red zone volume 2 (optional)
Custom bicolour numbered box
Metallic numbered sticker

