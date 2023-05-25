How to Build a Successful Low-Cost Rally Car For Marathon, Endurance, Historic & Budget-car Adventure events

This book sets out in graphic detail a hundred tips that cost very little, but which will transform your car. For example, how a wire coat-hanger transforms an exhaust system so that it can survive the Sahara Desert, how a tube of bathroom silicone sealer waterproofs an engine, and how a garden chain ensures you don’t break the engine-mountings. Simple, cost-effective, basic and reliable tips to ensure any rally car stands a chance of reaching the finishing line. From the lanes of Devon at night, to romping through the wilderness of Mongolia, this book is full of illustrated detailed tips, as well as pictures of typical low cost cars setting out on international events. If you are planning any road-based rally, don’t even think of leaving home before reading this book and implementing the tried and tested mods it describes so well.

Features

– No other title covers basic rally car preparation – this is unique

– Everything here could be tackled in a well-equipped garden shed

– How to survive the world’s harshest deserts and highest mountains

– From UK road-rallies to making your car tough enough to drive to Mongolia – 100 tips to ensure a finish

– Follow how a car costing just £250 was built to take on the world

– If you are driving a road-based rally, this book will help you get a result … don’t even fill in the entry form without it!