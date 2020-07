Learn how to get the most horsepower out of the tried-and-true small-block Chevy platform in this all-new full-color guide. All the major components are covered. In addition, this book contains a large section on stroker packages, featuring the latest street heads from AFR, Dart, RHS, World Products, and other prominent manufacturers.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

AUTHOR

Mike Mavrigian

ISBN

9781613254899