Veloce Publishing

How To Build Motorcycle-engined Racing Cars (reprint)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787111691
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.73 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • How To Build Motorcycle-engined Racing Cars
  • How To Build Motorcycle-engined Racing Cars
  • How To Build Motorcycle-engined Racing Cars
$55.50
Frequently bought together:

Description

By: Tony Pashley .

This book takes the reader from budget racing car concept to the car's appearance on the racetrack, in easily comprehensible steps. Although aimed at cars for hillclimbing and sprinting activities, it has wider applications too, and discusses the motorcycle engine types that may be suitable and provides an agenda for their procurement, together with advice about the associated pitfalls. There is guidance on design which will prepare the would-be car builder for the many choices available, extending to properties and selection of materials. The processes involved in the construction are described in detail, as is the equipment necessary to carry them out. With over 200 photos, plus detailed step-by-step instructions and extensive diagrams, this book is a vital addition to any would-be kitcar builder's library.

 

Other Details

Publisher Code:
HOWBUMO
ISBN 10:
 
ISBN 13:
9781787111691
 
 
Published:
2017 reprint
Dimensions:
210x250mm
Pages:
128
Illustrations:
Soft Bound, colour ill
 
View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

How To Build Motorcycle-engined Racing Cars How To Build Motorcycle-engined Racing Cars
Add to Cart

How To Build Motorcycle-engined Racing Cars

Veloce Publishing

$80.00
2nd hand book in excellent like new condition By: Tony Pashley . This book takes the reader from budget racing car concept to the car's appearance on the racetrack, in easily comprehensible steps...
Out of stock
How To Build The Cars Of The Fast and The Furious How To Build The Cars Of The Fast and The Furious

How To Build The Cars Of The Fast and The Furious

Motorbooks

$59.99
By: Eddie Paul . The trick parts and customizing magic used on the cars of The Fast and The Furious comes to sport compact car enthusiasts in this Universal Studios-licensed how-to book. Authored by...
Out of stock
Australia's Elfin Sports and Racing Cars (John Blanden, Barry Catford)

Australia's Elfin Sports and Racing Cars - Paperback Reprint

Brooklands Books

$79.95
This is the limited print-run of the original 1997 publication. It is a little known fact that the tiny Australian company, Elfin, was the world’s second largest producer/manufacturer of racing cars...
How To Build A Bobber On A Budget (Reprint) (9780760327852) How To Build A Bobber On A Budget (Reprint) (9780760327852)
Add to Cart

How To Build A Bobber On A Budget (Reprint)

Quatro Publishing Group USA

$69.95
Author: Jose de Miguel, Softbound, 159 Pages, ISBN: 9780760327852 - Limited Reprint of 2008 Motorbooks Edition Building a classic bobber from the ground up is many a custom bike fan's dream. In...