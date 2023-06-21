How To Build Motorcycle-engined Racing Cars (reprint)

By: Tony Pashley .

This book takes the reader from budget racing car concept to the car's appearance on the racetrack, in easily comprehensible steps. Although aimed at cars for hillclimbing and sprinting activities, it has wider applications too, and discusses the motorcycle engine types that may be suitable and provides an agenda for their procurement, together with advice about the associated pitfalls. There is guidance on design which will prepare the would-be car builder for the many choices available, extending to properties and selection of materials. The processes involved in the construction are described in detail, as is the equipment necessary to carry them out. With over 200 photos, plus detailed step-by-step instructions and extensive diagrams, this book is a vital addition to any would-be kitcar builder's library.

