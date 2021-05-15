How to Build New Hemi Performance on the Dyno: Optimal Parts Combos for Max Horsepower

Hemi. The word conjures up visions of racing and street domination. Widely regarded as one of the greatest American V-8s ever produced, Chrysler released its third-generation version of the engine in 2003 and installed it in a wide range of Chrysler cars and trucks. Through the years, the 5.7, 6.1, 6.2 Hellcat, and 6.4 Hemi engines have established an impressive high-performance reputation that builds on the proud heritage of the engine family. Most stock Hemi engines produce an impressive one horsepower per cubic inch, but they can make substantially more torque and horsepower for specific applications.

Fitted with the right high-performance parts, these powerful engines can produce far more horsepower and torque than stock. Selecting the ideal parts for the engine and application is essential. Veteran author and dyno testing expert Richard Holdener has done the research, gathered the data, and provided a detailed analysis of the results. Within the pages of this book, heads and camshafts, headers and exhaust, intakes, throttle bodies, manifolds, electronic engine controls, forced-air induction, and nitrous oxide are all tested. Using this comprehensive information and the dyno results, you can select the best performance parts for your engine and application. Each test provides a thorough description of the parts, test engine, and testing conditions, plus evaluation and insight into the results. Tests from budget to high-end engine builds are conducted to fit a wide spectrum of applications, so you can apply the testing data and results to your specific build project. Horsepower and torque graphs illustrate dyno test results for clear comparisons. In turn, it takes all the guesswork out of selecting parts, which saves you time and money.

Although the New Hemi produces excellent performance in stock form, it’s just the starting point. With the right parts, you can build the most potent street, street/strip, or full-race engine. Whether you’re building a mild street Hemi, a race engine, or something in between, this book is a valuable resource.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

TITLE

How to Build the New Hemi Performance On the Dyno: Optimal Parts Combos for Max Horsepower

ISBN

9781613254103

SKU

CT-SA418