How to Paint Muscle Cars and Show Cars Like a Pro

  How to Paint Muscle Cars and Show Cars Like a Pro
  
Description

The value and collectability of muscle cars has never been higher. Models that sold for $30,000 at auction 10 years ago are now going for quadruple that in many cases. The charts showing auction results, sale prices, and car value have a continuous upward trajectory. As such, some rare models of muscle cars are now valued in the realm of historically high-valued classic, sports, and show cars. Who would have dreamed that a Hemi ‘Cuda convertible would be selling for Duesenberg or Ferrari money these days?

Of course, when values of muscle cars increase to such an extent, the care and detail spent on restoration becomes vitally important, putting them into the exotic and show car realm. Naturally, the most visible aspect of a full-blown restoration is the paintwork. Veteran author Tony Thacker teams up with LA-based award-winning painter extraordinaire Mick Jenkins to bring you this complete guide to show-quality painting. Included is all the information on how to create a show-quality finish, including chapters on making a plan, the tools needed for the job, complete disassembly information, repair versus replacement decisions, metal prep, the latest and best paint products, application, custom finishes, and more.

