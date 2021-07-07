How To Rebuild Pontiac V-8S (Updated Edition, Rocky Rotella)

Restore your Pontiac V-8 engine to original factory performance and specifications in this revised edition of a Pontiac best seller.Under the guidance of Semon "Bunkie" Knutson, John DeLorean, and a host of creative and innovative people, Pontiac established its own identity and distinct V-8 engine platform under the GM banner. In 1955, Pontiac's V-8 started out at a meager 287 ci, but it was an auspicious beginning to an illustrious line of engines. The potent powerplant grew and evolved over the coming decades; which included the 389 Tri-Power, 421, Ram Air IV 400, 428, and the Super Duty 455. These V-8s powered a number of legendary cars, including the GTO, Firebird, Trans-Am, and many others.In this updated edition, longtime Pontiac expert Rocky Rotella guides the reader through the entire rebuild process. Drawing on his vast experience, Rotella uses detailed captions and explanatory photos to show each crucial step of the disassembly, inspection, machine work, parts selection, assembly, and break-in process. This book instructs the reader how to skillfully pull the engine and prevent damage to the car. It documents how to carefully inspect the components for problems and fix these issues that could spell doom for a newly rebuilt engine. Finding a reputable and professional machine shop that specializes in Pontiac engines is discussed, as well as aftermarket parts and OEM parts interchange for high performance so you can select the best parts for a particular engine. All essential machine shop procedures are covered in detail. Also included is a new chapter on casting numbers and parts compatibility.Most important, as with all Workbench series titles, the methodical and practical approach provides the insight and vital information required for the task. This, the first-ever book dedicated to rebuilding the Pontiac V-8 engine, is a valuable addition to any Pontiac enthusiast's library.Pages: 152

Size: 8.5 X 11 (inches)

Format: Paperback

Illustrations: 395 Color Photos

Publisher: CarTech

ISBN: 9781613255636

Product Code: SA200