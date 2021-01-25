How to Repair Automotive Air-Conditioning & Heating Systems (SA458)

Technical instructor and HVAC expert Jerry Clemons completely covers both air-conditioning as well as heating systems, so you can save money repairing your own vehicle.Covered is a history of HVAC systems, airflow throughout the system, the principles of refrigerant, diagnosis of common faults in older systems, testing procedures, and finally repair and, in the case of air conditioning, recharging your system. Also included is proper evacuation and disposal of any residual refrigerant in the system. Components such as compressors, condensers, evaporators and heater cores, pressure switches and climate control electrics and switches are also covered. Finally, for people with older cars, converting from the no-longer-available R-12 to R134a is detailed.Automotive climate controls are a complex system and are difficult to repair without proper instruction. Whether you are trying to get your old classic back to its original form or are just looking to save on expensive repairs, author Jerry Clemons and this book provide the knowledge you will need to get your car back on the road and cruising in comfort.Pages: 144

Size: 8.5 X 11 (inches)

Format: Paperback

Illustrations: 538 color photos

Publisher: CarTech

ISBN: 9781613255001

Product Code: SA458

Table of contets:

About the Author

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1: Introduction and History

History of Cabin Heating Systems

History of Air-Conditioning Systems

Evolution of Heating and Air-Conditioning Systems

Chapter 2: HVAC System

Working Safely

Legal Issues

Types of Refrigerant

Heat Transfer

Air Handling System Operation

Automatic Temperature Control and Dual Zone Systems

Chapter 3: AC Refrigeration Systems

Heat Transfer

Orifice Tube Systems

Operation of Each Major AC Component

Basic Cycle for TXV Systems

Chapter 4: Diagnosis of the AC System

Visual Inspection

Leak Testing

Performance Testing

Heat Load Testing

Chapter 5: Recovery, Evacuation, and Recharging the AC System

Refrigerant Identifiers

Recovering the Refrigerant

Evacuating the System

Charging the AC System

Oil for the AC System

Chapter 6: Repairing the AC System

Repairing and Replacing Parts

Component Flushing

Cleaning the Evaporator Core

Metering Devices

Dryer Devices

Compressor

Condenser

Evaporator Core

Retrofitting R12 Systems to R134a

Chapter 7: Electrical Operation and Repair of the HVAC System

Electrically Controlled Components

Diagnosing Electrical Problems

Electrical Testing

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Testing

Chapter 8: Heating System

Overview

Heating System Operation

Diagnosis

Repair Procedures

Source Guide

Glossary