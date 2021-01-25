How to Repair Automotive Air-Conditioning & Heating Systems (SA458)

Description
Technical instructor and HVAC expert Jerry Clemons completely covers both air-conditioning as well as heating systems, so you can save money repairing your own vehicle.Covered is a history of HVAC systems, airflow throughout the system, the principles of refrigerant, diagnosis of common faults in older systems, testing procedures, and finally repair and, in the case of air conditioning, recharging your system. Also included is proper evacuation and disposal of any residual refrigerant in the system. Components such as compressors, condensers, evaporators and heater cores, pressure switches and climate control electrics and switches are also covered. Finally, for people with older cars, converting from the no-longer-available R-12 to R134a is detailed.Automotive climate controls are a complex system and are difficult to repair without proper instruction. Whether you are trying to get your old classic back to its original form or are just looking to save on expensive repairs, author Jerry Clemons and this book provide the knowledge you will need to get your car back on the road and cruising in comfort.Pages: 144
Size: 8.5 X 11 (inches)
Format: Paperback
Illustrations: 538 color photos
Publisher: CarTech
ISBN: 9781613255001
Product Code: SA458
Table of contets:
About the Author
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1: Introduction and History
- History of Cabin Heating Systems
- History of Air-Conditioning Systems
- Evolution of Heating and Air-Conditioning Systems
Chapter 2: HVAC System
- Working Safely
- Legal Issues
- Types of Refrigerant
- Heat Transfer
- Air Handling System Operation
- Automatic Temperature Control and Dual Zone Systems
Chapter 3: AC Refrigeration Systems
- Heat Transfer
- Orifice Tube Systems
- Operation of Each Major AC Component
- Basic Cycle for TXV Systems
Chapter 4: Diagnosis of the AC System
Visual Inspection
Leak Testing
Performance Testing
Heat Load Testing
Chapter 5: Recovery, Evacuation, and Recharging the AC System
- Refrigerant Identifiers
- Recovering the Refrigerant
- Evacuating the System
- Charging the AC System
- Oil for the AC System
Chapter 6: Repairing the AC System
- Repairing and Replacing Parts
- Component Flushing
- Cleaning the Evaporator Core
- Metering Devices
- Dryer Devices
- Compressor
- Condenser
- Evaporator Core
- Retrofitting R12 Systems to R134a
Chapter 7: Electrical Operation and Repair of the HVAC System
- Electrically Controlled Components
- Diagnosing Electrical Problems
- Electrical Testing
- Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Testing
Chapter 8: Heating System
Overview
- Heating System Operation
- Diagnosis
- Repair Procedures
Source Guide
Glossary