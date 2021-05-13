How to Restore Norton Commando - Enthusiast's Restoration Manual (Chris Rooke)

Publisher: Veloce

ISBN: 9781787113947

By Chris Rooke

Paperback • 20.7x27cm • 224 pages • 820 pictures

Written in a friendly and accessible manner by an enthusiast of many years, this book provides a thorough and detailed restoration guide for the Norton Commando, complete with step-by-step instructions, and hundreds of colour photos.

This manual is aimed at owners and enthusiasts of the legendary Norton Commando, and covers all areas of restoration from the sourcing of the bike to its completion as a fully restored machine. Starting with advice on the different models, spares availability and where best to source a bike to restore, the book then covers the complete dismantling and restoration of the bike. Describing the engine, frame, gearbox, wheels, suspension and forks, brakes, ancillaries, bodywork, and electrics, the text is illustrated with hundreds of clear colour photos.

What really sets this manual apart is the style in which it is written: not as some dull and distant workshop manual but in a friendly, humorous manner by an enthusiast of many years who is able to involve and entertain the reader, as well as providing a thorough and detailed restoration guide.

This is the third motorcycle restoration guide from an author whose previous works have been a massive hit with mechanics, enthusiasts and restorers throughout the world.

Covers the complete step-by-step restoration of a Norton Commando classic motorcycle

Very clear and detailed descriptions of each step written in a friendly, informal manner

Written by an experienced motorcycle enthusiast who understands the problems home restorers face

Hundreds of clear colour photos detail every step in great detail

The author shares his mistakes and the problems he encountered for the benefit of others

Dismantling and restoration of the engine, frame, forks, wheels, brakes, electrics, bodywork and cycle parts all covered in full detail

Encouragement and knowledge for the home mechanic to complete their own restoration, no matter what their level of skill or experience.

Relevant to all Norton Commando models from 1968-1975

Advice given on the different models and which one to choose to restore

Expert advice delivered in a friendly and accessible manner – a joy to read!