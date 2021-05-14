How to Supercharge and Turbocharge GM-LS engines (Barry Kluczyk, Revised Edition)

Description
How to Supercharge and Turbocharge GM LS-Series Engines is the only book on the market specifically dedicated to forced air induction for LS-series engines. It provides exceptional guidance on the wide range of systems and kits available for arguably the most popular modern V-8 on the market today. Supercharger and turbocharger design and operation are covered in detail, so the reader has a solid understanding of each system and can select the best system for his or her budget, engine, and application.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
TITLE
How to Supercharge and Turbocharge GM-LS engines
ISBN
9781613254905
PUBLISHER
CarTech
SKU
CT-SA180