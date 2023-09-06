Cartech Books

How to Swap GM LT-Series Engines into Almost Anything

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613253885
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • How to Swap GM LT-Series Engines into Almost Anything
  • How to Swap GM LT-Series Engines into Almost Anything
$64.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

This book affords comprehensive guidance so you can complete a swap with confidence.

Discover the latest GM swap technology in this all-new, comprehensive LT swapper’s guide. The GM LS engine has dominated the crate and engine-swap market for the past 20 years, and now the new LT engine has become a popular crate engine for swap projects as well. As essentially the next-generation LS, the LT features a compact footprint, lightweight design, and traditional V-8 pushrod architecture similar to its predecessor, so it swaps easily into many classic cars, hot rods, and even foreign sports cars. The new LT1/LT4 takes a bold step forward in technology, using active fuel management, direct injection, an upgraded ignition system, continuous variable valve timing, and a wet- or dry-sump oiling system. With this advanced technology and higher performance, more engine swappers are using the LT platform. Swapping expert and longtime author Jefferson Bryant presents thorough instruction for each crucial step in the LT swap process. Although the new LT shares the same basic engine design with the LS, almost all of the LT engine parts have been revised and updated. As a result, the mounting process has changed substantially, including motor-mount location, K-member mounting process, and component clearance; all these aspects of the swap are comprehensively covered. The high-compression direct-injected engines require higher-pressure fuel systems, so the fuel pump and fuel lines must be compatible with the system. LTs also feature revised bellhousing bolt patterns, so they require different adapter plates. The oil pan profile and oiling systems are unique, and this can present crossmember clearance problems. All other important aspects of the swap process are covered, including accessory drives and cooling systems, engine management systems, tuning software, controllers, and exhaust, so you can install the LT in popular GM A- and F-Body platforms as well as almost any other chassis. Solutions for the major swapping challenges, parts compatibility, and clearance issues are provided. Muscle car, hot rod, truck, and sports car owners have embraced the new LT platform and the aftermarket has followed suit with a wide range of products to facilitate swap projects. This book affords comprehensive guidance so you can complete a swap with confidence. If you have a project in the works, are planning a project in the near future, or if you simply want to learn how the swap process takes place, this book is for you.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
How to Swap GM LT-Series Engines into Almost Anything
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2020
Pages:
144
Author:
Jefferson Bryant
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

How To Rebuild GM LS-Series Engines How To Rebuild GM LS-Series Engines
Add to Cart

How To Rebuild GM LS-Series Engines

Cartech Books

$67.95
By: Chris Werner . With the increasing popularity of GM's LS-series engine family, many enthusiasts are ready to rebuild. How to Rebuild GM LS-Series Engines is the first book of its kind to help you...
Out of stock
How to Supercharge and Turbocharge GM LS-Series Engines

How to Supercharge and Turbocharge GM LS-Series Engines

Cartech Books

$59.95
By: Barry Kluczyk . Book Description In the book How to Supercharge & Turbocharge GM LS-Series Engines, supercharger and turbocharger design and operation are covered in detail, so the reader has...
GM LS-Series Engines: The Complete Swap Manual GM LS-Series Engines: The Complete Swap Manual
Add to Cart

GM LS-Series Engines - The Complete Swap Manual

Motorbooks

$65.00
By: Joseph Potak . Description Variants of GM's groundbreaking family of LS engines are installed in everything• from the company's most mundane panel vans to its earth-shaking Corvette ZR1. First...