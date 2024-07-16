Inside Osca - The Bolognese Miracle That Amazed The World (Carlo Cavicchi)

This book draws on an extraordinary archive of beautiful images, the work of Walter Breveglieri, the famous Bolognese photographer.

Breveglieri was renowned in Italy for his work with film and sports stars, but his great passion was motor racing. As an amateur racing driver, he became friends with the Maserati brothers — Ernesto, Ettore and Bindo — and developed enormous loyalty to their marque OSCA (Officine Specializzate Costruzione Automobili), not only competing in OSCA racing cars but also recording the life of the factory and the charismatic machinery it produced. Founded by the Maserati brothers in Bologna in 1947, the same year as the birth of Ferrari in nearby Maranello, OSCA built exquisitely engineered cars, mostly with small-capacity engines, until 1967. Nowadays these little jewels, raced by names like Stirling Moss and Maria Teresa de Filippis, have a dedicated following of car connoisseurs for whom this book will be a treasure trove of evocative imagery.

• The 225 photographs by Walter Breveglieri are mostly reproduced at generous size and capture so much wonderful atmosphere, whether in and around the factory or on the track, with street races of the 1950s featuring strongly.

• Because Breveglieri lived near the OSCA factory, he could often drop by and photograph precious moments, such as a visit from Prince Bira or a test by Louis Chiron on nearby public roads.

• Long-time employee Mauro Fantuzzi is a focus of the book with his numerous colourful memories of the people and the cars, including insights into the talents and characters of the three Maserati brothers.

• Two other employees, Martino Avoni and Luciano Rizzoli, share recollections, including stories about drivers such as Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfonso de Portago, Ricardo Rodriguez and Ludovico Scarfiotti.

• Before their deaths, Stirling Moss, who raced his own OSCA in historic events, and Maria Teresa de Filippis provided the author with their reminiscences.

• OSCA’s road cars also feature, with bodies by coachbuilders such as Zagato, Vignale and Fissore.