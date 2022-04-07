Italian High - Performance Cars (1967, Anthony Pritchard, Keith Davey)

Description

By: Anthony Pritchard, Keith Davey . 1st Edition, 2nd hand book in good condition

Maserati, Lancia, Ferrari and Alfa Romeo — the leading Italian sports cars and names to conjure with — are the main subject of this book.

The history and development of these superbly constructed and beautifully engineered cars is carefully traced with a full narration of their racing history, their virtues and their faults and a balanced assessment of their merits. A comprehensive specification table is given for every important model.

The full histories of the products of the Lancia and Maserati factories are published for the first time, and the complicated history of Ferrari cars is unravelled and presented in a manner that is both lucid and logical. In addition, the sports car and racing car products of the Fiat factory, together with many other lesser known Italian high-performance cars such as the Cisitalia, Osca, Isotta-Fraschini and Diatto are described in detail.

Anthony Pritchard is the author of Formula One, and both he and Keith Davey are contributors to the Profile Publications series and leading motoring magazines.

