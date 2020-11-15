Jaguar Mark 1 & 2 (All models including Daimler 2.5-litre V8) 1955 to 1969 The Essential Buyer's Guide

Features

• Like having a real marque expert at your side

• Where and how to buy a Jaguar MkII

• Advice on choosing the right model and condition

• Key checks – how to spot a bad car quickly

• Comprehensive inspection guide

• In-depth analysis of strengths and weaknesses

• Discussion of desirable upgrades as well as modifications to avoid

• Market and value data, predicts which models will become collectable

• Details of club back-up and support organisations

Description

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from the author’s years of Jaguar Mk 1 & 2 ownership, learn how to spot a bad car quickly and how to assess a promising one like a professional. Get the right car at the right price!

Synopsis

For anyone with an interest in, or who is thinking of buying, one of the classic Jaguar compact saloons from the 1950s and 1960s, this Essential Buyer’s Guide is a vital requirement. All the models are covered, from the early 2.4- and 3.4-litre saloons from the late 1950s, through to the very last 240 models, and, just as importantly, the Daimler derivatives with V8 engines. The models are looked at in detail, and analysed for their strengths and weaknesses, to provide the best possible advice on what to look for and how to buy the best you can afford. A handy pocket-sized guide that will always be at your side for constant reference.

Additional Information

Period Covered 1955 to 1969

Models Covered: Jaguar 2.4 and 3.4 litre saloon (subsequently known as Mark 1s)

Jaguar 2.4, 3.4 and 3.8 litre Mark 2 saloons.

Daimler 2.5 litre V8 saloon

Jaguar 240 and 340 saloons.

Daimler V8-250 saloon

Models NOT Covered: Jaguar S-type 3.4 and 3.8 litre models (1963 to 1969), Jaguar 420 and Daimler Sovereign models 1966 to 1969.

Author: Nigel Thorley